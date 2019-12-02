Guest Book View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Memorial service 2:00 PM Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

June Marie Chorn

August 27, 1925 - November 28, 2019

June Marie Chorn 94 of Emmett, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at a local care center.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Private inurnment will be held at Dry Creek Cemetery at a later date.

June was born August 27, 1925 in Boise, Idaho a daughter to Artilis and Ruby (Williams) Miller. She graduated from Boise High School. She later married William Conner, they had a son, William Glen Conner, and were later divorced. She married Joe King and they had a son, Robert J. King, and they were later divorced. She then was married to Chester LeRoy Chorn and his two children, Charles LeRoy Chorn and Sandra Anita Spear.

During WWII she worked at Gowen Field repairing and refurbishing Military Jeeps that were shot up and damaged in the War. She later cooked for the Boise School District and then the Sand Bar Inn where she managed the kitchen for over 14 years. She became the bookkeeper at the Meridian Senior Center where she later retired.

She had a talent for painting and especially painting wolves.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Charles Miller, a grandson, Allen Brent Conner, and a great granddaughter, Misty Walker and her husband Chester Chorn.

Survivors include her 4 children, 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.

Thank you to the staff at Rivers Edge in Emmett for their loving care of both June and Chester.



June Marie ChornAugust 27, 1925 - November 28, 2019June Marie Chorn 94 of Emmett, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at a local care center.Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Private inurnment will be held at Dry Creek Cemetery at a later date.June was born August 27, 1925 in Boise, Idaho a daughter to Artilis and Ruby (Williams) Miller. She graduated from Boise High School. She later married William Conner, they had a son, William Glen Conner, and were later divorced. She married Joe King and they had a son, Robert J. King, and they were later divorced. She then was married to Chester LeRoy Chorn and his two children, Charles LeRoy Chorn and Sandra Anita Spear.During WWII she worked at Gowen Field repairing and refurbishing Military Jeeps that were shot up and damaged in the War. She later cooked for the Boise School District and then the Sand Bar Inn where she managed the kitchen for over 14 years. She became the bookkeeper at the Meridian Senior Center where she later retired.She had a talent for painting and especially painting wolves.She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Charles Miller, a grandson, Allen Brent Conner, and a great granddaughter, Misty Walker and her husband Chester Chorn.Survivors include her 4 children, 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.Thank you to the staff at Rivers Edge in Emmett for their loving care of both June and Chester. Published in Emmett Messenger Index from Dec. 2 to Dec. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Emmett Messenger Index Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close