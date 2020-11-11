June Janet Peterson

October 2, 1930 - October 30, 2020

June Janet (Barrett) Peterson, age 90, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020. She was born on October 2, 1930 at home in Algoma, Oregon to Britton and Thelma (Edwards) Barrett. She married Kenneth Edward Peterson in June of 1957, who preceded her in death in 2018.

At the age of 12, she was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in September, 1942. She moved to Emmett with her family in the fall of 1942, where she attended school and was valedictorian of her 8th grade class at Central Mesa and attended Emmett High School.

She worked at Mitchells IGA as a checker and in the meat department for many years where she was highly respected. She was known for her friendliness and the personal attention she gave to all customers. She also enjoyed summer camping trips to Cascade and McCall with her husband Ken and friends.

June is survived by her son Jeffrey (Kimberley) Peterson, Stepson Dennis (Angie) Peterson; granddaughter Jessie and grandson Justin; and sisters Barbara Smith and Debbie (Don) Pitchford. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Edward Peterson, Stepson Milo Peterson and stepdaughter Carolie Anderson.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store