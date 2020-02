Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Chambers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Ann Chambers

July 3, 1942 - September 19, 2019

Kathleen Ann Chambers, age 77, passed away suddenly on September 19, 2019 at her home in Anchorage, Alaska due to cardiac arrest.

She was preceded in death by way too many loved ones.

At the time of her death she was simply enjoying the heck out of retirement.

She is survived by her children, several grandchildren and many great-grands.

Per her request, her ashes will be mixed with wild flower seeds and scattered on a certain mountain top in Alaska.

The family will hold a private service during the summer of 2020 at Alpha Cemetery, just outside of Cascade, Idaho, at which time a stone will be placed alongside her parents, Kenneth & Dorothy Dubberke, and her sister, Linda Bronson.

Mom will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.



