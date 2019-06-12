Kitson H Yates Jr

01/03/64 - 04/28/19

He left us too soon. Kitson H Yates Jr. "Kit" lost his heroic fight to recover from a devastating heart attack suffered two days after his Uncle Jim's memorial in Donnelly, ID. He was only 55 years when he passed on April 28, 2019.

We will celebrate his life at a memorial followed by a potluck at the Community Bible Church, 120 E 3rd Street, Emmett, ID, at 2 pm on June 22nd.

In lieu of flowers, as Kit did in his life, please do a favor for a friend, family or stranger.

We loved him every day and now will miss him every day…



