Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491

Lan and Pam Smith

1954 - 2019

Lan and Pam Smith, high school sweethearts who were married 41 years and deeply loved their family, faith and the community of Emmett, Idaho, died Sept. 19 in a tragic aviation accident. They were 65.

The Smiths were devoted members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and took pride in serving in their faith and teaching their children and grandchildren. They enjoyed traveling in their retirement years, as well as volunteering as baptistry coordinators in the Boise and Meridian temples. The two were planning to serve an LDS mission in the coming year.

Pamela Diane Deavers was born in Bethesda, Md. in May of 1954, and Lan Dell Smith was born August 3, 1954 in Corona, Calif. They met at Rancho Alamitos High School in Garden Grove, Calif. and graduated in the class of 1972. Their college experiences took them to separate campuses, but they visited each other often. Lan rode his motorcycle through a few snowstorms to spend time with Pam in Flagstaff, Ariz. They soon found they'd happily sacrifice additional education in order to be together. Instead of continuing at separate universities, Pam and Lan decided to begin their life together.

They married on February 11, 1978 and honeymooned in Lake Tahoe. Soon they began to grow their family, which was to be at the center of their lives. The two raised their children to love the outdoors. They could often be found boating and waterskiing at Black Canyon Dam. The family enjoyed camping and backpacking into many of Idaho's beautiful lakes. Lan often encouraged his children to keep going, just around the next bend of the trail. The couple exemplified a spirit of resilience, hard work, and service throughout their lives.

Lan Smith served the community as a firefighter and was honored as a hero in the Boise Fire Department, where he reached the rank of Deputy Chief. He chose to raise his family in nearby Emmett, Idaho, where he helped construct the Smith Clinic located at 119 N. Wardwell Avenue. In an effort to continue serving his community, Lan became a county commissioner in Gem County for eight years. He later worked for Idaho's Local Highway Technical Assistance Council, assisting in the construction of state roadways. Together with Pam, he built a beautiful home and completed several home restorations in Emmett and Boise. He was a lifelong devotee of the Boy Scouts of America and was recognized for his contributions to that organization, including with a Silver Beaver Award.

None of Lan's accomplishments would have been possible without the loving support of his wife, Pam, who was also committed to Boy Scouts and served as a Cub Scout and day camp planner and organizer of many award ceremonies. Pam was a master gardener and took pride in cultivating a beautiful lawn and vegetable garden. Pam served schools in parent-teacher organizations and supported her children in countless extracurricular activities. In addition to her gardening, she also worked as a professional seamstress and created Halloween costumes that were the envy of many children. Pam loved to make the world around her beautiful, as well as hosting activities and dinners, sharing with friends and family and exercising at the local pool. Dinner guests were always given a tall glass of homemade grape juice, one of many hallmarks of her hospitality and grace.

In July, Lan and Pam Smith held one of many reunions in Zion National Park with their extended family, including their five children, their spouses and 17 grandchildren. The family enjoyed staying together, hiking, sharing traditions and stories. Several new trails around the park were discovered and given Smith family approval for future hiking. Lan and Pam led a family history hike, sharing the lives and contributions of their parents and grandparents. A great legacy of humble service to God and country defined their ancestors and was always celebrated at gatherings. Traditions include singing songs honoring the beautiful canyon and loving families.

Lan and Pam are survived by their five children, Deanna (husband Mike), LeeAnn (husband Ryan), Kelly (husband Jake), Keri (husband Dusty), and Chad (wife Cammie), as well as grandchildren Drew, Ainslee, Kaitlyn, Bronson, Camden, Riley, Isaac, Ella, Luke, Maria, Layla, James, Kade, Austin, Tegan, Porter and Miles. Lan is also survived by his siblings Barrie Smith (wife Jan), Oakley Smith (wife Nancy), Rick Smith (wife Sherry), Sue Ann Workman (husband Ken), and Rebecka Movius (husband Andy). Pam is also survived by her siblings William Deavers, Ann Guzman (husband Manny), and Patricia Deavers.

Lan and Pam had returned to Lake Tahoe to celebrate their marriage and reminisce. They enjoyed a week together before flying on to their next mission.

The family will receive friends from the Community and Church, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 3:00 until 4:30 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Emmett Stake Center, 980 W. Central Rd, in Emmett. Their Memorial Service will follow at 5:00 p.m. also at the Church. Local arrangements are with the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett.



