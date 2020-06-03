Lela Eloise UtterApril 14, 1941 - May 22, 2020Lela Eloise Utter, 79, Fargo, ND passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo.Lela Eloise Jameson was born on April 14, 1941 at McIntosh, SD to Elmer and Catherine (Gabel) Jameson. She grew up near Cogswell, ND, graduating in 1959. She married Gordon Hedlin on October 17, 1959. The couple had three children: Mervin, Quinten, and Pari and they lived in Des Plains, IL.She married Lynn Utter on June 29, 1973 and together they became the parents of Andrew and they resided in McIntosh, SD.In 1983, she graduated from Sitting Bull College with an Associate's Degree in Practical Nursing. From 1983-90, she worked for the Veterans Administration Medical System in South Dakota, and later transferred to Columbia Missouri. She returned to school and completed her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, MO and became and RN. She retired from Civil Service in 1998 and moved to Stockton, MO.Lynn passed away in December, 2002 and she spent time in other places including Minnesota, Idaho, and settled in Fargo, ND.She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, canning, traveling, fishing, spending time with family, and was a second mom to many.Lela is survived by her children, Quinten Hedlin, Pierre, SD, Pari (Robert) Burkhardt, Yelm, WA, Andrew (Lisa) Utter, Pine River, MN; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; a brother, David Jameson, Fargo, ND; a special son, Marcel Crespin, Sao Paulo, Brazil; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; a son, Mervin Hedlin; five sisters and three brothers.In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services will be held.West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center