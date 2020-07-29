Leona June Butler
March 5, 1929 - March 29, 2020
A celebration of a life well lived will be held on Friday July 31 at 11:00 am at Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. It will be followed by a casual box lunch gathering at the East picnic area of the Emmett City Park in order to comply with social distancing recommendations. Leona was born on March 5, 1929 in Emmett, Idaho. She passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the age of 91 after losing her battle with cancer and other age related issues.
Leona was the daughter of Pearl and Emory Morehouse. Her parents divorced when she was five years old, and later her mother married Arthur Colson. As a young teen she traveled to Georgia and Colorado with her mother to be near Arthur who enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II. Following the war, the family settled in Emmett, where Leona attended schools and was a cheerleader during her high school years. Leona married her high school sweetheart, Jack Butler, in 1948 after eloping to Winnemucca, Nevada. Jack and Leona moved to Stibnite where Jack worked in mining and their daughter, Ann, was born. They then moved back to Emmett where Jack worked as a barber and two more daughters, Debbie and Jody, were added to the family. Leona spent the majority of her time raising her daughters and being a world-class homemaker, seamstress, and home decorator. She did some work outside the home as a part time postal carrier and as a clerk at a local dress shop. She was one of the first women to golf at the then newly opened Emmett City Golf Course and won a Women's City Championship. Later in their marriage, Leona and Jack built custom homes in Emmett and cabins in the Cascade area. After retirement, they wintered in Yuma and spent summers at their cabin in Round Valley near Cascade. Leona and Jack were married for 62 years before Jack's death in 2010. Her last 7 years were spent as a resident of Touchmark Care Facility in Meridian where she received excellent care. Leona loved family gatherings, reading, and walking. She never lost her great sense of humor.
Leona is survived by her three daughters, Ann Vahlberg (husband Terry), Debbie Hetherington (husband Jack) and Jody Clark (husband Bill) as well as sister Pam Lawson (husband John), brother Troy Colson and half sister Donna Beeler (husband Terry). Leona was known as "Bada" to her seven grandchildren: Brian Vahlberg, Sarah Jacobson, Doug Hetherington, Melissa Galli, Jacob Hartnett, Ryan Hartnett, and Molly Richmond. She also is survived by 14 great grandchildren. Leona was preceded in death by her husband Jack, her Mom and Step-father Pearl and Arthur Colson, and Father and Step-Mother, Emory and Mildred Morehouse. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Emmett Public School Foundation, 400 South Pine, Emmett, ID 83617, 208-365-5988 or a favorite charity
.
This beautiful, gracious lady will be dearly missed by her family!