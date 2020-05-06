Leonard Carlock
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard A. "Spike" Carlock
December 31, 1952 - April 26, 2020
Leonard Austin Carlock Jr. AKA "Spike" passed away at home on Sunday April 26, 2020 at the age of 67. Spike was born to Leonard and Reba Carlock in Kellogg Idaho. He lived a legendary life. Whether he was playing Cowboys and Indians along the crick, sharing wild adventures and playing guitar, or giving Sarah Palin a ride in his logging truck in Alaska. He lived life by his own rules and expected others to abide by them as well.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Patricia Stowell and Linda Wyant. He is survived by his siblings Don, Dan, Steve, Bill, Peg, and James Carlock; his daughters Utha Stolle AKA "Petie" and Heather Russell; grandchildren Brittany Butler, Hadi McMillan, Christian Khan, Jamie Khan, Jacob Khan, Rebakah Ackley, and Chance Russell; great grandchildren Parker and Lydia Ackley, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Graveside service was held Saturday May 2, 2020 at The Ola Cemetery, under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Graveside service
The Ola Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
(208) 365-4491
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved