Leonard A. "Spike" Carlock

December 31, 1952 - April 26, 2020

Leonard Austin Carlock Jr. AKA "Spike" passed away at home on Sunday April 26, 2020 at the age of 67. Spike was born to Leonard and Reba Carlock in Kellogg Idaho. He lived a legendary life. Whether he was playing Cowboys and Indians along the crick, sharing wild adventures and playing guitar, or giving Sarah Palin a ride in his logging truck in Alaska. He lived life by his own rules and expected others to abide by them as well.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Patricia Stowell and Linda Wyant. He is survived by his siblings Don, Dan, Steve, Bill, Peg, and James Carlock; his daughters Utha Stolle AKA "Petie" and Heather Russell; grandchildren Brittany Butler, Hadi McMillan, Christian Khan, Jamie Khan, Jacob Khan, Rebakah Ackley, and Chance Russell; great grandchildren Parker and Lydia Ackley, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Graveside service was held Saturday May 2, 2020 at The Ola Cemetery, under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store