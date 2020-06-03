Lewis Sigman

May 15, 1928 - May 16, 2020

Lewis Sigman, 92, of Emmett, went to be with our Lord on May 16, 2020. He was born in Vici, Oklahoma on May 15, 1928 to Joseph and Clara Sigman. He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters: Lois Sigman, Stella Mae Armstrong, and Vera Wilson.

Lewis served in the US Navy from 1948 to 1950 and moved to Caldwell, Idaho after he left the service. He met his wife, Ada B. Stickley and they were married on March 10, 1951. Lewis was hired to work at the Boise Cascade Sawmill in Emmett and moved the family there shortly after. They had five sons, Wendell Sigman, who passed away in 1973, Michael Sigman, Alan Sigman, who passed away in 1989, Paul Sigman who passed away in 1983, and Phillip Sigman. Lewis retired from Boise Cascade in 1990.

Lewis was very active in the Emmett Church of Christ and touched the lives of many people throughout his life. He will be missed greatly by his surviving spouse and sons and the many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial service was held on May 21, 2020 at Potter Funeral Chapel and officiated by Jerry Dickinson of the Church of Christ. The family wishes to thank everyone that attended.





