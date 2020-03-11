LILLEYBELL DAVIS

1924 - 2020

Lilleybell Davis passed away Saturday, March 07, 2020 in Emmett, Idaho. She was born in New Meadows, Idaho to John and Bessie Perrigo on April 1, 1924. She married Delbert Davis in August of 1946 in Boise, Idaho.

She lived in Emmett and Ola most of her life.

Lilleybell is survived by her children: Lorraine (Stan) Nelson, Alvin (Karen) Davis, Arnold (Suzanne) Davis and Leona (Gerry) Garrison, 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Delbert; parents, and 12 brothers and sisters.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Emmett Cemetery under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel. We thank Apple Valley Residence, River's Edge Rehab & Living and Heart 'N Home for the care they gave to her.



