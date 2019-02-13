Lily Ann Gulick
April 20, 1929 - February 8, 2019
Lily Ann Gulick, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019 in Emmett, Idaho. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 AM on Thursday February 14, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emmett. A viewing will be held one hour before the service. Burial will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery at 2:00 pm Thursday. Services are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett. She was born April 20, 1929 in Ogden, Utah to Juan Calzacorta and Innocencia Arrecho. As a young adult she was very proud to work for the telephone company in Twin Falls, Idaho. It was during this time that she met the love of her life, Lloyd Gulick, at a local dance. They were married June 26, 1950. They raised two boys, Gil and Mike, on a farm in Jerome, Idaho. Lil was a devoted mother and cherished her family. She was very proud of her Basque heritage and her Catholic faith. Her greatest joy in life was being with her family. She is survived by her sons Gil and Mike, her five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and dear friends who all loved her dearly. Her family would like to leave this tribute to her "She was the most kind, positive person you would ever meet. She was devoted to her family and touched their lives with her words, countless good deeds and acts of love."
