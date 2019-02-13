Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lily Ann Gulick

April 20, 1929 - February 8, 2019

Lily Ann Gulick, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019 in Emmett, Idaho. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 AM on Thursday February 14, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emmett. A viewing will be held one hour before the service. Burial will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery at 2:00 pm Thursday. Services are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett. She was born April 20, 1929 in Ogden, Utah to Juan Calzacorta and Innocencia Arrecho. As a young adult she was very proud to work for the telephone company in Twin Falls, Idaho. It was during this time that she met the love of her life, Lloyd Gulick, at a local dance. They were married June 26, 1950. They raised two boys, Gil and Mike, on a farm in Jerome, Idaho. Lil was a devoted mother and cherished her family. She was very proud of her Basque heritage and her Catholic faith. Her greatest joy in life was being with her family. She is survived by her sons Gil and Mike, her five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and dear friends who all loved her dearly. Her family would like to leave this tribute to her "She was the most kind, positive person you would ever meet. She was devoted to her family and touched their lives with her words, countless good deeds and acts of love."



Lily Ann GulickApril 20, 1929 - February 8, 2019Lily Ann Gulick, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019 in Emmett, Idaho. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 AM on Thursday February 14, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emmett. A viewing will be held one hour before the service. Burial will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery at 2:00 pm Thursday. Services are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett. She was born April 20, 1929 in Ogden, Utah to Juan Calzacorta and Innocencia Arrecho. As a young adult she was very proud to work for the telephone company in Twin Falls, Idaho. It was during this time that she met the love of her life, Lloyd Gulick, at a local dance. They were married June 26, 1950. They raised two boys, Gil and Mike, on a farm in Jerome, Idaho. Lil was a devoted mother and cherished her family. She was very proud of her Basque heritage and her Catholic faith. Her greatest joy in life was being with her family. She is survived by her sons Gil and Mike, her five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and dear friends who all loved her dearly. Her family would like to leave this tribute to her "She was the most kind, positive person you would ever meet. She was devoted to her family and touched their lives with her words, countless good deeds and acts of love." Funeral Home Potter Funeral Chapel

228 East Main Street

Emmett , ID 83617

(208) 365-4491 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Emmett Messenger Index Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close