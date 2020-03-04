LINDA F. THORNTON
1947 - 2020
Linda F. Thornton, 73, passed away February 20, 2020 at a Boise hospital. She was born February 3, 1947 to Claude and Marion Watson in Ontario, Oregon. Through her life, Linda was a loving and caring woman to everyone she knew. She will be truly missed.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother, 1 sister, 1 daughter, 1 son and 1 great grandson. She is survived by her children, Stephanie, Sheila and Lana; 12 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Potter Funeral Chapel. Viewing will available for the hour prior. Burial will follow in the Emmett Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.potterchapel.com
