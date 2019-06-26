Guest Book View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Louise (Carlock) Wyant

April 9, 1955 - June 20, 2019

Linda Louise Wyant was born 4/9/1955 and passed away 6/20/2019 at 64 years old. She was born to Leonard and Reba "Shaw" Carlock in Caldwell Idaho but raised in Ola Idaho.

Linda was married to "Jake" Martin Wyant for 44 years. Among her many passions in life were picking gallons of huckleberries, rock hounding with friends, and following Jake hunting. She would follow him anywhere. Another passion was sharing stories about the years of memories she had with friends and extended family.

Linda raised 4 children: Kim, Jody, Jacob, and Curtis. She was blessed with 5 grandchildren: Joshua, Kaleb, and Trever Mahurin & Estrella and Victor Zaragoza.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father and oldest sister Tracy Stowell. Linda is survived by Don, Dan, Spike, Steve, Bill, Peg, and James Carlock.

Services will be held at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett, on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 am with interment following at the Ola Cemetery. Viewing will be at the Potter Funeral Chapel on Thursday from 6-8 pm.



Published in Emmett Messenger Index on June 26, 2019

