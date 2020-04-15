Guest Book View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Send Flowers Obituary

Louis K. Johns

August 1, 1926 - April 6, 2020

Louis K. Johns, 93, born August 1, 1926, passed away peacefully at home early in the morning on April 6, 2020, with his wife and family at his side. Louis was born and raised in Virden Valley, Arizona, to James William Johns and Sabra Alice Mortenson. Wanting to avoid being drafted, Louis enlisted in the Navy at 17 and married his sweetheart Ella Mae Hooker, on July 15, 1944. This ended his formal education as a junior at Gila High School, New Mexico but his real education stared at the hands of his new bride and the US Navy. Louis and Ella Mae were sealed for time and eternity in the Mesa Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed 75 years of devotion to each other.

At the end of the war Louis and Ella Mae moved to Morenci, Arizona to start their family and found work at Phelps's Dodge Corporation. Louis completed his GED, Plumbing apprenticeship and Master Pipe fitter training before moving his family to Emmett Idaho and started his own Plumbing Contractor Business. As the family grew in size, Louis and Ella Mae's businesses grew to include Emmett's first coin operated Laundromat & Dry Cleaning business, carwash and the Holiday Motel on south Washington Ave. These were happy years full of hard work, ball games and church activities. Louis served as a volunteer in Emmett's fire dept and was elected to the Emmett 221# school board. His love of the outdoors and willingness to share his time with the youth provided many experiences that touched the lives of many in and outside the Church. Louis was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many capacities with the youth and serving on the High Council, Bishop of the Emmett 3rd Ward, and Bishop of the Sweet Ward. In 1983-85 Louis and Ella Mae were called to serve in the Alaska Mission as Church Service Missionaries, many lives were affected by their service and love for the Alaskan community. In 1988 Louis retired and moved to Sweet, Idaho, developed Roystone Hot Springs, served the Sweet community, the Sweet Ward family and as a Temple Worker in the Boise Temple.

Louis is survived by his beloved wife, Ella Mae, younger brother, Rex (Carolyn) Johns, sons Kenneth Johns, Milton Rex (Sharla) Johns, James Ward (Kathy) Johns, daughter Kathleen (Bob) Paller, 20 grandchildren and 43 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Robert and Calvin, sisters, Nydda, Karen, and Twila and daughter, Christine (Gunderson).

Everyone will miss his humors stories, the love for his wife and family, the dedication to his many friends and loved ones. His was a life well lived.

Viewing and Graveside Services were held for the immediate family at Emmett Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Condolences may be left for the family on his Obituary Page at

Memorials may be made to the Sweet-Montour Syringa Hall, c/o Judy Peterson, 1175 N. Hwy 52, Horseshoe Bend, Idaho 83629



