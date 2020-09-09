1/2
Lyndon Riffie
1948 - 2020
LYNDON J. RIFFIE
1948 - 2020
Lyndon J. Riffie was born in Saint Joseph, Missouri, to Jack and Virginia Riffie and was raised on a farm near Maysville, Missouri, the fourth generation of Riffies to have lived there since the Civil War.
Lyndon met his future wife, Marilyn Rippey, in high school; they dated briefly, but intensely, at the end of their senior year. After college, they re-connected and were married on June 17, 1972. They had a wonderful, loving life together until his heart was broken at her passing in November, 2015. They raised and home-schooled three sons, of whom they were very proud and loved dearly.
Lyndon attended the University of Missouri-Columbia both before and after his eight years as an Air Force computer technician, earning his BSBA and MBA as well as completing all the requirements except dissertation for a PhD. The family moved to Boise in 1983 where he was on the faculty of the College of Business at Boise State University for six years, and then joined Hewlett-Packard's LaserJet marketing department which he thought was one of the best jobs he'd ever had. The family moved to Emmett in 1994.
After the love of his wife and sons, his biggest passion was a lifelong indulgence in motorcycle riding, the high point of which was a ride up the Alaska Highway to the Arctic Circle in 2006. Traveling, camping with his family, generally being in the outdoors and fiddling with computers were among his other favorite activities.
He is survived by his three sons, Mick, Chris and Pat. We will cherish our memories of growing up in the family Mom and Dad created, and deeply miss his constant thoughtfulness for others, eager interest in our lives, and warm kindness.
Donations in his memory may be made to Tommy's Do-Gooders or WICAP, both of Emmett.
Private urn burial will take place under direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.


Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
(208) 365-4491
Memories & Condolences

September 7, 2020
Our deepest and sincerest condolences to all family and friends. May the Lord’s Word, sweet memories, and the fact that he is now reunited with Marilyn in the presence of God be a source of strength and comfort.
Quentin Calva
Family
September 6, 2020
Our sympathy is extended to Mick, Chris and Pat in their time of grief and sorrow. Lyndon was a vert kind and generous man with a great capacity for life. I wish I could have got to know him better.
Robert B. Calva
Family
September 5, 2020
Llyndon and Marilyn were friends and I knew them since the 7th grade at Maysville, MO. We all graduated from MHS in 1966. I became close friends (by phone and virtual); after He reached out to me by phone shortly after our 50th yr. reunion. In 2016. We could talk and share for hours. I will miss greatly; those deeply interesting, hysterically funny, and sometimes tearful conversations. I always valued his truthful response or advise on a huge variety of “situations” ! I regret that I never met his and Marilyn’s sons. I know that he is truly joyful now to be reunited with the love of his life. My prayers go out to the sons and their families and all of Llyndon’s close friends for help in dealing with this void left in our lives. I look forward to seeing you again, my Mountain Man !
Darlene way
Friend
September 4, 2020
Lyndon and Marilyn are and will always be missed by the class of 66. Marilyn for her kindness, her sweet smile, and being a friend to all. Lyndon was so fun to be with. He had such a way of expressing himself. I'm sure they laid a good foundation for their family. Our prayers are for their family.
Linda and Jim Mason
Classmate
September 3, 2020
What a joy to have Lyndon as a friend! Funny and with a dry wit, never a dull moment. Lyndon you are greatly missed. Who is going to make fun of us on our birthdays with the collection of old pictures of ourselves. Miss you.
Jo Beth Miller Denious
Friend
September 3, 2020
Lyndon and Marilyn were classmates and special friends of ours all through school. They were both so witty and engaging and showed kindness to all. Our condolences to their sons and their families. Such a sad time for you all.
John and Joyce Hunt
Friend
September 3, 2020
I am just heartbroken to hear about Lyndon's passing. We had such great fun on our Facebook and phone chats. He was just so witty and had the best humor ever. He was so proud of his boys and of course his life with Marilyn. We all will miss you, Lyndon. You are lonesome no more!
Doug and Sandi Conway
Friend
September 3, 2020
Condolences to the boys and hopes that the wonderful memories will sustain them at this difficult time.
Lyndon and I celebrated many birthdays together as he was born Nov 9 and I was born Nov 8. Our mothers shared a hospital room when we were born. Both being Scorpios, Lyndon and I engaged in many long discussions with differing views. He was a tremendous classmate and just overall great guy. RIP, my pal, with your dear Marilyn.
Ron (RE) Sherard
Classmate
