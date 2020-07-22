Marian Marie Lankard
December 29, 1936 - July 4, 2020
Marian was born in Winifred, Montana to Clara and Anton Bolstad, who were immigrants from Norway. She was the youngest of five children. She had four brothers; Orvel, Alvin, Marvel and Emmet.
Marian attended two years of business college in North Dakota and then started her career working at a bank in Lewistown, Montana. At age 22, she left Montana to live with her two aunts in Santa Ana, CA. She continued working in banking until she found her career at Cone Chevrolet car dealership in Fullerton, CA. She made lifelong friends at Cone and retired at age 57.
She met the love of her life, Ron, on a blind date, set up by her aunt and his mother, who worked together. Three months later, she married Ronald Lee Lankard in her home town of Winifred, Montana on August 2, 1959.
Ron and Marian had two children, Steven and Cheryl. The family of four spent many years living in Anaheim, CA, one year in Cody, WY and 4 years in Cottonwood, AZ, but returned to Riverside, CA to be closer to their grandchildren. In November 2009, they moved to Emmett to join their daughter and her family.
Marian was a very strong, generous, loving and thoughtful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Her joy was her children and grandchildren, crocheting, plastic crafting, baking and canning scrumptious jams, jellies and pickles.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents and all four of her brothers. She is survived by her husband; son, Steve and wife, Lisa; daughter, Cheryl and husband, Barry Williams, and 4 grandchildren: Erika, Brian, Troy and Drake. She is also survived by Orvel's wife Alice, Alvin's wife, Kelly and a number of nieces & nephews.
The Lankard & Williams families are very grateful to wonderful neighbors Diane, Norma, Heidi, Blair and Linda, our church family at Calvary Chapel Emmett and Heart 'N Home Hospice for the exceptional support to us all.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on August 1, 2020 at the Potter Funeral Chapel, 228 E. Main St., Emmett, ID 83617
Livestream via: www.potterchapel.com
For email condolences: Marianmemories2020@gmail.com