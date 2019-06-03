Marie (Ravenholt) Forlan

Potter Funeral Chapel
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID
83617
(208)-365-4491
Obituary
Marie Theresa Forlan (Ravenholt)
February 26, 1930 - May 23, 2019
Marie Theresa Forlan (Ravenholt) passed away on May 23, 2019 in Emmett Idaho at the home she shared with son Jon and his 3 daughters.
Marie was born Feb. 26, 1930 in Gardenia, California. Marie was the youngest of her siblings: Lillian, Julia, & John. Her mother passed shortly after and Marie was raised in the Los Angeles Orphanage and various boarding homes.
She married Otto Ravenholt  and had 4 children. They divorced after 29 years. Marie loved family,  playing and teaching tennis, knitting and Nursing.
She is survived by her children: Garth, Kim, Dirk & Jon; 8 grandchildren: Jessica, Gabrial, Cara, Kristi, Harmonee, Destinee, & Jewelee; and 3 great grandchildren: Keira Bree, Chloe, & Matthew.
Marie will be laid to rest in Emmett, Idaho on Friday June 7th, 2019 with a Catholic service. Viewing at 9 a.m. at Potter Funeral Home in Emmett, Idaho, with memorial service and burial to follow. Condolences can be sent to 912 S Commercial Ave, Emmett, Idaho 83617.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index from June 3 to June 30, 2019
