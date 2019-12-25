Guest Book View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Service 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Elevation Worship Center 444 Highway 16 Emmett , ID View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Irene Hunt

September 27, 1951 - December 10, 2019

Marilyn Irene Hunt was born in Bakersfield, California to John and Louise Sarazua alongside her twin and best friend Carolyn Eileen. She grew up in East Bakersfield and graduated from Foothill High School in 1969. When Marilyn was 25, she joined a Hawaiian dance group that became more like a family than a hobby, where her passion for Hawaiian and Polynesian dancing grew over time. In 1982 she met the love of her life, Lawrence Hunt In 1995 they moved to his hometown Emmett, Idaho where she started her own Hawaiian dance group called Hawaiian At Heart. Over the years, she touched many people's lives through her volunteer work. She was committed to saving tatas with her "Bustin' Out of Boise" sisters to support and raise awareness for



Marilyn Irene HuntSeptember 27, 1951 - December 10, 2019Marilyn Irene Hunt was born in Bakersfield, California to John and Louise Sarazua alongside her twin and best friend Carolyn Eileen. She grew up in East Bakersfield and graduated from Foothill High School in 1969. When Marilyn was 25, she joined a Hawaiian dance group that became more like a family than a hobby, where her passion for Hawaiian and Polynesian dancing grew over time. In 1982 she met the love of her life, Lawrence Hunt In 1995 they moved to his hometown Emmett, Idaho where she started her own Hawaiian dance group called Hawaiian At Heart. Over the years, she touched many people's lives through her volunteer work. She was committed to saving tatas with her "Bustin' Out of Boise" sisters to support and raise awareness for breast cancer victims and providing historical education with her husband Larry in the Idaho Civil War Volunteers, a re-enactment group. Marilyn could always be counted on to attend every gathering and make it fun with her unique sense of humor and spicy-quick wit. She was the life of the party. She was known for her personalized decorations, homemade cards, treats, and especially her one-of-a kind birthday ballads. Marilyn made sure everyone she cared about was celebrated, and she will be remembered for how special she made others feel. Known by her grandkids as their "Funny Grandma," Marilyn had a talent for telling creative stories at bedtime, making up silly songs, dancing to her favorite oldies, baking cookies, and throwing the best tea parties. She always came through for her daughters when they needed a costume, inspiration for dress up days, or ideas for school projects. She stressed the importance of family and could be counted on to be there for hers when they needed her. Marilyn is survived by her husband Larry; daughter, Dawn, and her husband Gary Douglas; daughter, April Schofield; daughter, Melanie, and husband Brad Criswell; seven grandchildren, Jeffry, Cameron, Bradyn, Aubrie, Presley, Eloise and Abraham; sister, Norma; brother, Timothy; and many beloved nieces and nephews. An Open House service will be held on January 1st, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 4 pm at Elevation Worship Center, 444 Highway 16 Emmett, Idaho. Arrangements in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett. Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Dec. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for Emmett Messenger Index Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close