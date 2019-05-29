Guest Book View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Funeral service 11:00 AM Church of Jesus Christ of Later-day Saints, downtown Emmett building Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie A. Cheney

1922 - 2019

Marjorie Ann Blackwood Cheney passed away on May 22, 2019 at the age of 96. At the time of her death she was living in Moses Lake, Washington. Marjorie was the oldest child of James Allen Blackwood and Gretchen Ann Betzold Blackwood. She was born on October 26, 1922 in Collinsville, Oklahoma.

Her younger years were spent in Barber, Idaho and after the Boise Cascade Lumber Mill was built in Emmett, her family was transferred there in1934 and made their home in Emmett. She graduated from Emmett High School in 1940 after three years in high school. For a short time she attended business school in Boise.

On May 19, 1941 she was married to Melvin John Cheney. They lived in Emmett, Idaho, Grangeville, Idaho, Seattle, Washington and returned to Emmett in the Fall of 1953. She was very involved in her children's activities. She was a Girl Scout leader and was active in the PTA. She and Melvin loved dancing and she loved teaching dance to the youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She related well to many of her children's friends.

After the death of Melvin, she was employed at various positions throughout the years. Later she moved to Boise and lived there until she couldn't live alone due to health reasons. She was moved to be closer to her daughter, Kathleen, for the past twenty years. She was at an assisted living facility in Quincy, Washington for about eighteen years and for the past two years has been in a nursing home in Moses Lake, Washington.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Cheney; son, Ernest Cheney; father, James Blackwood; her mother, Gretchen Blackwood and her brother, Donald Blackwood. She is survived by her daughters and their husbands Janice and Jim Wright, Kathleen and Nels Hansen; her sister, Lila Jorgensen and her brother Richard Blackwood. In addition she has nine grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren. She has many extended relatives who she loved also.

She will always be loved and we will look forward to being with her again.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints down town chapel in Emmett, Idaho. Services are in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.



