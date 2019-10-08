Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marsha Granger. View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marsha Granger

January 1, 1951 - October 5, 2019

Marsha Leslie Granger was born on January 1, 1951 and passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of October 5, 2019, with her husband at her side. Marsha was born to Paul and Alberta Williams in Albuquerque, New Mexico. As Navy "brats", Marsha and her older sister, Paula, spent their childhood in various locations, including: White Sands, New Mexico; San Diego, California; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; and Fallbrook, California. Marsha was preceeded in death by all three and is reunited with them in Heaven. Marsha maintained an active role in Emmett and was well-known and loved by many throughout the community. Most notably Marsha was active as a parent and leader in Boy Scouting since 1981. She joined the Emmett Lions Club in 1994 where she served as the Secretary/Treasurer since 2004. Marsha also participated in various community organizations and projects. Those that knew Marsha appreciated her selflessness, hard work, and contributions to the community. Marsha is survived and sorely missed by her husband, Harry Granger, sons Jay Whitley (Tammy) and Trever Toler (Daria), daughter Pepper Toler, step-daughter Angela Moehnke (Doug), and numerous grandchildren/great-grandchildren. A celebration of Marsha's life will be held on Saturday October 12, 2019, at 11:00 AM at The Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Pastor Al Cinnamon will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emmett Lions Club Sight and Hearing Project in care of Mike Kreiter 501 Peach St Emmett, ID 83617 or Potter Funeral Chapel P.O. Box 698 Emmett, Idaho 83617.



Published in Emmett Messenger Index from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019

