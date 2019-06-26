Guest Book View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Memorial service 11:00 AM Calvary Wesleyan Church 240 Delaware Ave Harrington , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marvin E. Brown

Oct. 9, 1929 - June 10, 2019

Marvin E. Brown, 89, of Emmett, Idaho, passed away surrounded by his family on June 10, 2019.

The community of Emmett and especially those involved with baseball morn the passing of their beloved "Pop Brown". Marvin was an honorary coach and supporter of Emmett Little League since arriving here in 2011. They had this to say about Marvin on their Facebook post: "It is difficult to put into words what an amazing man Marvin is and what a blessing he has been to our baseball program. Not only did he coach our boys with dignity and grace, he instilled in them his passion and love of the game. He brought joy to our ballpark and gave the best smiles and hugs. He will he missed."

Marvin was born in Harrington, Delaware on October 9, 1929 to Odoth and Ella (Wix) Brown. He attended Harrington High School graduating in 1947 and then served in the US

Marvin spent much of his free time either on a ball field or in the garden. A good day for Marvin was a day spent in his garden where he was an expert in growing tomatoes, corn, strawberries and especially lima beans, one of his favorite foods. As a young man he played baseball on his high school team and after graduation he played on local men's teams. He even went for a tryout with the Philadelphia Phillies. He had a well-deserved reputation as a speedy base runner. His fast feet stayed with him and in his later years won the 100 yard dash 3 times and the 200 yard dash twice in the Delaware Senior Olympics.

Serving was in Marvin's nature, and he was elected to 3 terms on the Lake Forest School Board of Education from 1972 to 1984, serving as the President three different times. Marvin was also a long-time member of the Felton Odd Fellows and served as both the Grand Master of the local lodge and the Delaware State Lodge. In 1990, after 30 years, Marvin and Jeanne moved from their home on Jeanne's old family farmstead to a wonderful new home across from Killen's Pond State Park with plenty of room for a new garden. He fell in love with the park and became a founding member of the group The Friends of Killen's Pond, working to help raise funds and make improvement to the park.

Marvin and Jeanne made over 20 cross county trips by car from Delaware to Idaho and Montana to visit their two sons. These trips often include some big western adventures for Marvin like a week-long backpacking trip through the wilderness of Yellowstone National Park, antelope hunting on the open grasslands of Montana and elk hunting in the forested mountains of northern Idaho. The west in general, and grandchildren more specifically proved to be a powerful draw and in 2011 Marvin and Jeanne packed up and moved to Emmett, Idaho, near the home of their oldest son, Wade and his family.

Marvin Brown will be forever known as a man of integrity, work ethic and quiet love. He was much more likely to show his love through his deeds than his words. But his actions spoke volumes about the man he was, a strong, steady, honest and easy-going guy.

Marvin is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jeanne L Brown; daughter Lisa Brown with grandson David Sullivan and great-grandchildren Patrick, Bailey and Lily Sullivan; oldest son Wade (Susie) Brown with grandson Jeremy Norton and great-grandson Jake, and grandsons Andrew and Ethan Brown; and youngest son David (Helga) Brown with grandchildren Carley (Brown) Serwat and Austin Brown. He is also survived by his brother Harold Brown and sister Joanne (Brown) Bowdle. Marvin was preceded in death by his brothers Alvin Brown, Norman Brown, Wayne Brown and sisters Anna Lee (Brown) Hitchens and Grace (Brown) Wainwright.

There will be a celebration of life ceremony at the Gem Island Sports Complex on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 6:00 PM. The public is invited to come and to wear your favorite baseball jersey. Bring your folding chair and join us on the infield of the main baseball field.



