Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Memorial service 1:00 PM Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617

Mary V. DeFrancesco

July 31, 1943 - August 27, 2019

Mary Viola DeFrancesco 76 of Emmett, passed away, August 27, 2019 at a Boise Hospital.

Mary was born on July 31, 1943 and passed away August 27th both in Boise, ID.

She is the second of Daniel and Opal Brown's six children.

Mary spent her childhood in Meridian, ID and Missouri. Entering high school, they moved to New Meadows, ID where she met Matt Wallace. They married in July 1961. Matt and Mary spent a majority of their marriage in McCall, ID where they raised their two children, Monica and Marty. Mary was a social butterfly and could never make a quick trip anywhere because she would always run into a friendly face. She unexpectedly lost her husband Matt Wallace in November 1984. In January 2001 she married Dale DeFrancesco. Together they relocated to Emmett, ID, where they built a home on five acres. In true Mary fashion she turned it into a four- acre lawn with a massive garden to enjoy. Mary could truly grow anything from juicy strawberries to 5lb red potatoes and massive tomatoes: which she was always willing to share. Dale passed in November 2007 and Mary remained in their home for several years. In 2015 Mary moved to Boise when she was ready to downsize the yard work. She did not give up her gardening she just downsized to raised garden beds where she continued to grow her veggies and flowers to share with family and neighbors.

Mary had a positive outlook on life even while battling ovarian cancer for over 15 years. She lived life to the fullest and the only friend she didn't have is the one she had not yet met. She was loved and will be greatly missed.

Mary is survived by: Two children Monica (Scott) Morell and Marty (Carrie) Wallace; Two step daughters Mary (Joe) Conrad and Danielle (Aaron) Tinsley; Seven grandchildren Samantha (Ben) Dicus, Dianna (Ryan) Gray, Matt Morell, Chris (Ellie) Wallace, Thomas Conrad, Adam Conrad, and Duncan Tinsley; Three great grandchildren Auden Gray, Raymond Wallace, and Tristan Dicus; Three siblings Fran Hamilton, Dan Brown, and Paul Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Delores and Tom.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 1:00 pm at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett, ID.



