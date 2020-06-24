Mary Harris
1932 - 2020
Mary Lou Harris
July 15, 1932 - May 23, 2020
It is with great sorrow that Mary Lou's family announces her passing on May 23rd, 2020. Mary Lou was born on July 15, 1932 to Carl and Durcine Crouch in Emmett, ID. She graduated from Emmett High School in 1950.
In 1960, Mary Lou began her insurance career in Boise, ID and a year later, moved with her daughter, Lauri, to Eugene, OR. She continued working for Allstate Insurance in the Claims Department, before retiring in 1996.
Prior to retirement, she reconnected with Darel Harris, whom she had known in high school. She joined him in San Gabriel, CA to enjoy her newly retired life. Once Darel retired, they moved to her childhood family home in Emmett, ID.
Mary Lou enjoyed golfing, planting flowers, playing card games, traveling to Arizona in their motorhome during the winter months, reading, journaling and relaxing at home with their dogs, Dolly and Rowdy. She was an active member of the Presbyterian Church in Emmett and accepted Jesus Christ in her 50's.
In earlier years, she loved fishing, camping, bowling, swimming and dancing (she was excellent at the jitterbug)!
She leaves behind her husband of 22 years, Darel, her daughter, Lauri (R.V.), step-daughter, Karen, step-son, Duane, granddaughters, Hayley and Kelli (Mark), step-grandchildren, Rod, Tyler (Michelle), Emily and Jonathan and great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Cole and Caden.
Mary Lou will be remembered as a generous and loving spirit, with a kind and humble heart. She was the matriarch of our family; a wonderful wife, mom and Grammy. She had a witty sense of humor, that got everyone laughing to tears. She was classy, sophisticated and loved to look her best. She had a fondness for hummingbirds and a love for sweets. You'd often find her sneaking a sweet treat when nobody was looking!
She had an infamous phrase that you'd hear her say regularly: "For Pete's Sake!"
In addition to her immediate family, she leaves behind her sisters, Beverly and Betty, her brother, David, sister-in-law, Helen, numerous nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Emmett at 11:00am. Under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
(208) 365-4491
