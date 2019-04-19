Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Mingus. View Sign

Mary "Darlene" Mingus

July 12, 1943 - April 15, 2019

Darlene (75) of Emmett, ID, passed away of natural causes following respiratory illnesses. She was born to Jack and Frances Kesgard Christison in Boise, ID. Darlene married Ken Mingus in 1960 and graduated Emmett High School in 1961, working at Emmett Farm Bureau, Hoff Forest Products, Fenwick as a fishing rod wrapper, as a Certified Nursing Assistant, as an American Red Cross Volunteer Blood Drive Coordinator.

Darlene is survived by her husband, Kenny, their children, Cathy Barkell, Gary (Heather) Mingus, Scott Mingus; 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; her brother, Ernie Christison. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Larry Christison, Stillborn Baby Boy Christison, Pat Rhodes, Jerry Elsberry, Everett Christison, Marilyn Howard, Jackie Christison, and Ron Christison.

Darlene's food & clothing creations and labors of love were admired by all. She loved raising family and llamas, camping, atv and utv riding and genealogy. Her feisty yet humble spirit & faithfulness through extreme medical adversity are a testament to Christ, our Lord & Savior.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 23,2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel. A committal service and reception will follow. Thank you to Horizon Hospice-Emmett Caregivers' for your TLC and Heritage and Ola Christian Church for your kindness. Memorials may be made to the Church of your choice or a Alzheimer's Charity; Condolences or Tributes may be left at



Mary "Darlene" MingusJuly 12, 1943 - April 15, 2019Darlene (75) of Emmett, ID, passed away of natural causes following respiratory illnesses. She was born to Jack and Frances Kesgard Christison in Boise, ID. Darlene married Ken Mingus in 1960 and graduated Emmett High School in 1961, working at Emmett Farm Bureau, Hoff Forest Products, Fenwick as a fishing rod wrapper, as a Certified Nursing Assistant, as an American Red Cross Volunteer Blood Drive Coordinator.Darlene is survived by her husband, Kenny, their children, Cathy Barkell, Gary (Heather) Mingus, Scott Mingus; 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; her brother, Ernie Christison. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Larry Christison, Stillborn Baby Boy Christison, Pat Rhodes, Jerry Elsberry, Everett Christison, Marilyn Howard, Jackie Christison, and Ron Christison.Darlene's food & clothing creations and labors of love were admired by all. She loved raising family and llamas, camping, atv and utv riding and genealogy. Her feisty yet humble spirit & faithfulness through extreme medical adversity are a testament to Christ, our Lord & Savior.Viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 23,2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel. A committal service and reception will follow. Thank you to Horizon Hospice-Emmett Caregivers' for your TLC and Heritage and Ola Christian Church for your kindness. Memorials may be made to the Church of your choice or a Alzheimer's Charity; Condolences or Tributes may be left at potterchapel.com Funeral Home Potter Funeral Chapel

228 East Main Street

Emmett , ID 83617

(208) 365-4491 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Emmett Messenger Index from Apr. 19 to Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Emmett Messenger Index Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close