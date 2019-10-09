Guest Book View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary A. Skippen

May 19, 1929 - October 2, 2019

My mom was born at the Emmett hospital on May 19, 1929 and lived all but three years of her life in Gem County. She was smart, tough, honest and hard-working, so the perfect person to live her entire life in agriculture. My mom grew up on a farm on the Emmett Bench. Cattle, horses and farming were her life from the beginning. When she was in grade school she was the first girl to compete in the Boise Fair calf scramble, and this will be no surprise to those who knew her, she was the first to catch her calf. This experience may have unknowingly, had an affect on those who came in contact with her from that point on: Mess with this smart, extremely polite woman, and she may put a rope halter over your head and tie you to a post until you straightened up. My mom met my dad at a rodeo in New Plymouth and they were inseparable until his death in 2006. I'm not sure I know many couples could pretty much spend 24-7 together for 57 years, but my folks did. She was a good cook, and put three meals a day on the dining room table, but her heart was always outside. I read about a study that said kids who grow up around "horse dander" (Odd term, right?), tend to develop immunities to a lot of illnesses. I have been extremely healthy all my life…house-keeping took a back seat to cleaning stalls, and that was alway fine with me. My folks raised some of the best Quarter Horses in the Northwest. They trained, showed and sold horses their entire lives, and people who wanted a horse would come to the ranch to buy one because they had always wanted a "Skippen horse". My mom and G-Fern Scat Cat (Scat) won the Idaho Rodeo Association high point barrel racing championship one year and she rode that saddle for the rest of her life. She also showed a number of horses to high-point championships for the Idaho Quarter Horse Association, and she and my dad were one of four couples inducted into the first class of the association's Hall of Fame. My folks were ranchers, so they had horses, but also had cattle, and farmed. This meant my mom was as capable of running a tractor as my dad. One of my best memories of her, and a real demonstration of what it was like to have her for a mother, was me helping her rake a field of hay at six. My folks were stacking hay "long", meaning it wasn't baled. The hay had been raked into rows, then a "bunch rake" was used to gather it into piles, then my dad would pick the piles up with a farm hand, (For those of you who are not ag people…there is alway Google) and put them in a big hay stack. The bunch rake had originally been used with a team of horses so had a long wooden tongue but now it was hooked to a B John Deere tractor. I was six, and because these tractors had a hand clutch, I could drive it standing up. So…my mom is on the rake and I'm on the tractor going up and down the rows raking hay. For those of you who know me, it will be no surprise that I decided going faster, was better. I also decided I didn't really need to slow down to make the corner at the end of the row. I now make the turn at the end of the next row and there is no rake, no mother! As I drive to the far end of the field, I'm pretty sure this isn't going to end well. I can see her still sitting on the rake with the broken tongue. When I get there, what I find is my mom giggling till she has tears in her eyes. This was who my mother was. My mom was an incredible seamstress and sewed till her dementia took over her life. She made all of her clothes (minus the jeans) and all of my dad's shirts. Later she took up quilting and the results were amazing. She also knit, because she though watching TV was time she wasn't doing something, but if she was sewing or knitting, all was good. She also kept up with the world. When I was in the legislature I was involved with passing legislation referred to as the Quest Bill. It was going to allow companies to bundle services. Now that seems like a given, but the debate over the bill was intense. In that debate, I stated I thought in the future, many people would not have a land line (Remember those?). AARP was fighting the legislation thinking it would be bad for seniors. In that debate, I was personally told, I was crazy for thinking people could do without landlines, but the first person I knew to disconnect her land line was my mother! From the point she got her cell phone, it and her folding utility knife were always attached to her western belt with the sterling silver belt buckle, she had won barrel racing. That belt represented who she was…as I said at the beginning…smart, hard-working, competent. She was also kind, aware, knowledgable and accepting. She was the best mother. In my 69 years we had two arguments. Both were about men I was dating, and she was right both times. Damn! Dementia is an awful disease. It slowly took her away and it was horrendous to watch. In the end her death was a blessing. My mom loved animals and there was simply no way she would have let an animal go through what she went through. We simply have to find a way cure this disease. The only positive thing I can come up with about what she went through is she was spared our current political mess. She went from being a very conservative Republican to being a very liberal Democrat in the span of her 90 years, and I think I might have had to try to save her from the Secret Service as she attempted to put a rope halter on President Trump and tie him to a post till he smartened up. Thank you to the staff at Meadow View, who did an amazing job taking care of my mom, to the Taylors who were always there if she needed them, while still at the ranch, and to all of her friends, who were alway pulling for her as she dealt with her reality as it slipped away. I am going to miss who she used to be terribly. Next spring I will have a dinner for her friends at the ranch. I'm waiting till everything is really green again…you know the importance of this green thing…as in house, barn, indoor arena, garage, bunkhouse, saddle shed, kitchen…it is all about green. See you then.



Thank you to the staff at Meadow View, who did an amazing job taking care of my mom, to the Taylors who were always there if she needed them, while still at the ranch, and to all of her friends, who were alway pulling for her as she dealt with her reality as it slipped away. I am going to miss who she used to be terribly. Next spring I will have a dinner for her friends at the ranch. I'm waiting till everything is really green again…you know the importance of this green thing…as in house, barn, indoor arena, garage, bunkhouse, saddle shed, kitchen…it is all about green. See you then. Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Oct. 9, 2019 