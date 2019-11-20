Memphis Allen Kurta, 2 days of age, of Emmett, son of Levi and Hailey Kurta, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at a local hospital. Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Later-day Saints in Letha. Burial will follow at the Emmett Cemetery. Services are in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett. Condolences may be offered at www.potterchapel.com 208-365-4491
Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Nov. 20, 2019