Memphis Kurta

Service Information
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID
83617
(208)-365-4491
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Later-day Saints
Letha, ID
Obituary
Memphis Allen Kurta, 2 days of age, of Emmett, son of Levi and Hailey Kurta, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at a local hospital. Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Later-day Saints in Letha. Burial will follow at the Emmett Cemetery. Services are in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett. Condolences may be offered at www.potterchapel.com 208-365-4491
Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Nov. 20, 2019
