Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491

Michael E. Adams

November 9, 1939 - July 5, 2019

Michael E. Adams of Emmett passed away on July 5th in a Boise hospital after a brief illness. Mike was born November 9, 1939 and raised in Stibnite, Idaho and was the only son of Ed and Kathryn Adams. After finishing the 8th grade in Stibnite, Mike moved to Nampa and graduated from Nampa High School in May of 1957. After graduation, Mike attended Idaho State University in Pocatello for one semester and then with two friends from Nampa, Gary Gammill and Ron Myers, he joined the Navy and served for the next 20 years. During those twenty years, Mike served as a Gunners Mate most notably on the Cruiser USS Oklahoma City (Flagship of the 7th Fleet) and the Aircraft Carrier USS Ticonderoga. During this period of his service, Mike spent several tours off the Coast of Viet Nam at "Yankee Station" providing Naval Gunfire Support for Marines and Soldiers fighting on land. Later on in his career Mike served as a Nuclear Weapons Inspector ensuring that the United States Nuclear arsenal remained a viable deterrent during the height of the Cold War. In 1977 Mike retired from the Navy as a Master Chief Petty Officer and settled in Emmett where he worked at Woodward Furniture and TJ Tire until his final retirement in 1991. Mike was an avid golfer and outdoorsman, a skilled hunter and fisherman; and a gifted poker player, handyman and gardner. Every person he touched was better for knowing him. He especially cherished the opportunity to spend time with his group of close friends and golfing companions from Emmett. He lived his life with honor and integrity, he was proud of his military service and proud to be an American. Most importantly he was a positive role model for his children and grandchildren. Mike leaves behind two sons Matthew (Nubia) Adams and Greg (Carol) Adams, four grandchildren; Jordan, Kyle, Tamara and Alexandra. He also leaves behind his partner of 29 years, Marion Henderson and her family Lisa (Shawn) Nida, and Mike (Beth) Henderson and their Children Amanda, Allyson, Peter, Timothy and Grace. Per Mike's wishes, no services will be conducted. Donations may be made to charities of your choice. Fair Winds and Following Seas Chief Adams! Arrangements made with the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett.



