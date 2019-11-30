Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Nebeker. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM Nazarene Church Emmett , ID View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Bryan Nebeker

January 26, 1978 - November 18, 2019

Michael Nebeker, age 41, of Santa Clara, CA passed away on November 18, 2019 surrounded by his closest family. He grew up in Emmett, Idaho and graduated from Emmett High School in 1996. He ventured around the world after graduating from ITT technical institute in electronics (with honors). He traveled to Scotland, Guadalajara, Malaysia and China, and lived in Santa Clara, CA with his wife Jaleen and their two daughters - Laura and Emma. Michael expressed passion in all areas of life, from his work at software companies like Broadcom, Brocade Communications, Nokia, and Jabil as a test engineer to his hobbies of collecting guns and biking over Silicon Valley. He enjoyed camping in the mountains with his grandparents and family. Family was most important to Michael as he always made trips back to Idaho to reconnect and he was very proud of his two daughters. He was 41 years old and made sure to live those years to the fullest. He is deeply loved and missed.

He is survived by his wife Jaleen Nebeker, daughters Laura (17), Emma (15), parents Dan Nebeker and Colleen Collard, grandparents Walt and Josephine Nebeker, Alta Wallace, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandfather and great grandparents.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of El Camino Hospital in Mountain View, CA for their exceptional care and kindness provided during his illness.

Memorial services will be held in Emmett, ID at the Nazarene Church on Dec 14th, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Services were also held in Santa Clara, CA on Saturday November 23, 2019.



