Muriel Sullivan
1941 - 2020
Muriel LaVelle Sullivan
May 23, 1941 - November 17, 2020
Muriel LaVelle Sullivan was born on May 23, 1941 at Tishomingo, Oklahoma. She was married to Bob Sullivan for 61 years. She had 7 sisters and 2 brothers. She if survived by 4 children Bobby Joe Sullivan, Margie Sartin, Terri Moseby and Susan Webb, 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren and a sister Linda Crandell. She was preceded in death by 5 sisters and 2 brothers, their youngest daughter Susan, a son Samuel and a great granddaughter Brynn Sullivan. She was the light of her family and loved by all who knew her! She will be missed by all. A private celebration will be held later. Arrangements in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett.


Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Nov. 25, 2020.
