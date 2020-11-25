Muriel LaVelle Sullivan

May 23, 1941 - November 17, 2020

Muriel LaVelle Sullivan was born on May 23, 1941 at Tishomingo, Oklahoma. She was married to Bob Sullivan for 61 years. She had 7 sisters and 2 brothers. She if survived by 4 children Bobby Joe Sullivan, Margie Sartin, Terri Moseby and Susan Webb, 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren and a sister Linda Crandell. She was preceded in death by 5 sisters and 2 brothers, their youngest daughter Susan, a son Samuel and a great granddaughter Brynn Sullivan. She was the light of her family and loved by all who knew her! She will be missed by all. A private celebration will be held later. Arrangements in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store