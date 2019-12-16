Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nona Hyde. View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NONA G. HYDE

1928 - 2019

Nona Gene Hyde passed away in the early morning hours of December 6, 2019 at her home in Emmett, Idaho with her two sons at her side. Nona was born in Lewiston, Utah on December 26, 1928 to Hyrum and Delores Leavitt.

Nona was one of six children and was known by the family as "the peacemaker" while growing up. She was loving, kind and idolized by her siblings. Nona was a talented cook and was on top of the world as a child playing baseball, foot racing, dancing and singing. Her biggest fear, and the cause of a lot of teasing, was getting her face wet while swimming.

Nona married Norris Hyde in the Salt Lake City Temple on September 3, 1947. Norris and Nona bore 3 children - Blaine, Brent and Alan. After working to help Norris finish Veterinary School they set up a Veterinary practice in Preston, Idaho and moved to Emmett, Idaho in 1961 where they set up another Veterinary clinic. She worked tirelessly to help support and raise her family and excelled at both. She made the world a better place.

Nona was preceded in death by her parents, 5 siblings, her youngest son, Alan and her longtime friend, Chuck White. She is survived by her sister, Zaloma Goodall; her sons, Blaine and Brent and their wives Judy and Jan; 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Nona's greatest love was her children and grandchildren. It was rare indeed if she missed a sporting event any of them participated in.

Nona will be loved and missed by family and friends.

Services will be held at the Potter Funeral Chapel. Viewing will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 with burial to follow at the Emmett Cemetery, Emmett, Idaho. Condolences may be offered at



