Norma J. "Jody" McLaughlin
March 24, 1935 - November 21, 2019
Norma "Jody" J McLaughlin, 84, peacefully passed away and reunited with her husband November 21, 2019.
Norma was the eldest daughter of John W Dille and Roma (Frank) Dille. Norma was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. After graduating from Weiser High School, she met Richard Lee McLaughlin. They were married in the Logan, Utah Temple for Time and Eternity. Norma was a dedicated mother of 5 sons and 2 daughters.
After retiring from JC Penney, she spent the next 2-years serving a mission in the New Hampshire, Vermont area with her husband. Norma was very talented in sewing and embroidery. She has touched many lives and will be missed by all who knew her.
Norma is survived by a brother, sister as well as her 7 children, 26 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at The Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Interment will follow at the Fairview Cemetery near Weiser.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index from Nov. 25 to Dec. 20, 2019
