Norma Jewell
Norma R. Jewell
March 21, 1928 - June 1, 2020
Norma Jewell was born on March 21, 1928 in Pocatello, Idaho, to parents Harry R. Reynolds and Lucille Fogg Reynolds. The family moved to Boise, Idaho in 1934. Norma attended Whittier, Roosevelt, Longfellow, North Junior High School, and graduated from Boise High School in 1946. She attended LDS Business College in Salt Lake City and worked a year there before returning to Boise in 1948. In Boise, she worked for Prudential Insurance Company from 1948 to 1950 and after her marriage worked for the same company in Philadelphia until 1952.
On August 12, 1950 Norma married William (Bill) Bracken Jewell of Meridian. They lived in Philadelphia for the remaining two years of Bill's medical schooling. The couple lived in Ogden, Utah for two years where their first son, Paul, was born in 1952. Norma and Bill chose Emmett, Idaho as the place to raise their family and for Bill to open his medical practice. A daughter, Ann, was born there in 1955 and a son, Gary, in 1958. After retirement in 1989, Norma and Bill were able to travel and especially enjoyed their RV. In 2002 the couple moved to the Heatherwood Retirement Community in Boise. Bill died in 2003. Norma continued to enjoy the many activities and friendships at Heatherwood for 15 years. In 2017, she relocated to assisted living.
Norma's main hobbies were reading, sewing, and handwork. She was active in the First Presbyterian Church in Emmett and P.E.O. Chapter I and she helped organize the first hospital auxiliary at the then Mary Secor Hospital. She also volunteered with the Gem County Red Cross Blood Services program for several years.
Norma was devoted, loving, and supportive to all her family and friends. Her humor, kindness, and positive nature will be remembered by all who knew her. No matter what physical ailments befell her later in life, she never complained, never despaired. At all stages of her life, Norma was an inspiration and role model for us all.
Norma is survived by a daughter Ann (Dennis) Woody of Boise; son Paul (Teri) Jewell of Salt Lake City; son Gary (Janice) Jewell of Spokane; brother Robert (Debbie) Reynolds of Boise; granddaughters Kaitlin Woody, Ria Allen, and Elsa Jewell; grandsons Benjamin Woody and Scott Jewell and as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.
Memorial services will be Webcast only. Go to potterchapel.com and then to Norma's obituary page, scroll down and you can watch live. You can access the Service at about 9:50 am. Services will start at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Arrangements are with the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett.
The family would like to thank the volunteers and staff at Keystone Hospice and Bridge at Valley View in Boise for the wonderful care given to Norma in the last phases of her life.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to:
William and Norma Jewell Scholarship Fund, c/o University of Idaho Foundation, 875 Perimeter Drive - MS 3143d, Moscow, ID 83844-3143. Or the P.E.O. Foundation , 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312.


Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Jul. 15, 2020.
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Webcast only.
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
(208) 365-4491
July 12, 2020
Picture with Norma at Warm Lake or the "lot", not sure which, but she's with husband Bill Jewell and his brother Jim Jewell.
Cheryl Jewell
Family
July 10, 2020
Cheryl jewell
Family
July 10, 2020
cheryl jewell
Family
July 10, 2020
My Aunt Norma was an amazing woman. She was the perfect wife for my Uncle William B. Jewell, a medical doctor, and for her three wonderful children Paul, Ann and Gary. She was very organized and could juggle the ever-changing schedule of a doctor, arrange impromptu guest dinners and manage three children and their needs like no one Ive ever known. In fact, my family (particularly my mom and I) would marvel at her skill. Ill never forget her kitchen and how it was control central and she had it running at efficiency. She managed challenges with barely a hint of stress as her unique laugh would suddenly put everyone at ease, no matter the circumstance.

Right up to the week before she passed, Norma was calling everyone, including me, and checking in on us, filling us in on all the kids and grandkids activities. She was always interested in what we were doing and taking care of us that way, always.

Norma was the only person who called me that first year my dad had passed (2016) on dads birthday. I was feeling quite low, sitting on the couch and then Norma called. She said she knew this was dads birthday and that it must be a hard day for me. She was right and once again, we hugged over the phone that day. Thats the kind of person Norma Jewell was, to me and many others, Im sure.

My sister-in-law, Janet Jewell, saw a kindred spirit in Aunt Norma and they wrote often to each other. Their fondness for each other was apparent when they embraced at a small family gathering here in Washington a few years ago. We all watched as Norma hugged Jan so hard and so long brought tears to my eyes, as Norma knew of Jans cancer diagnosis that year. Thats the kind of woman Norma was.

One last thing.I especially appreciated her unique laugh and how delightful it was. When she would describe stressful situations or somewhat negative occurrences that had happened, once she would laugh, after being respectful to all involved in the story, everyone would laugh along with her. Rather than focus on the negative, shed be looking for the bright spots or the humor of the situation that only she could find.

She will be sorely, sorely missed by all of us who knew and loved her and boy, did she love us!
Cheryl Jewell
Family
