My Aunt Norma was an amazing woman. She was the perfect wife for my Uncle William B. Jewell, a medical doctor, and for her three wonderful children Paul, Ann and Gary. She was very organized and could juggle the ever-changing schedule of a doctor, arrange impromptu guest dinners and manage three children and their needs like no one Ive ever known. In fact, my family (particularly my mom and I) would marvel at her skill. Ill never forget her kitchen and how it was control central and she had it running at efficiency. She managed challenges with barely a hint of stress as her unique laugh would suddenly put everyone at ease, no matter the circumstance.



Right up to the week before she passed, Norma was calling everyone, including me, and checking in on us, filling us in on all the kids and grandkids activities. She was always interested in what we were doing and taking care of us that way, always.



Norma was the only person who called me that first year my dad had passed (2016) on dads birthday. I was feeling quite low, sitting on the couch and then Norma called. She said she knew this was dads birthday and that it must be a hard day for me. She was right and once again, we hugged over the phone that day. Thats the kind of person Norma Jewell was, to me and many others, Im sure.



My sister-in-law, Janet Jewell, saw a kindred spirit in Aunt Norma and they wrote often to each other. Their fondness for each other was apparent when they embraced at a small family gathering here in Washington a few years ago. We all watched as Norma hugged Jan so hard and so long brought tears to my eyes, as Norma knew of Jans cancer diagnosis that year. Thats the kind of woman Norma was.



One last thing.I especially appreciated her unique laugh and how delightful it was. When she would describe stressful situations or somewhat negative occurrences that had happened, once she would laugh, after being respectful to all involved in the story, everyone would laugh along with her. Rather than focus on the negative, shed be looking for the bright spots or the humor of the situation that only she could find.



She will be sorely, sorely missed by all of us who knew and loved her and boy, did she love us!

Cheryl Jewell

Family