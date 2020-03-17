Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norvil Elliott. View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Viewing 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 View Map Viewing 9:00 AM - 9:45 AM Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Norvil R. Elliott

November 20, 1933 - March 13, 2020

Norvil Ray Elliott, 86, born November 20, 1933, passed away peacefully early in the morning on March 13, 2020, with his wife and loved ones at his side.

Norvil was born and raised in Weiser, Idaho, to Arthur Horatio and Leola Clair Elliott. He graduated from Weiser High School in 1951 and later acquired his Bachelor of Science degree in Horticulture from Utah State University. He was married to his sweetheart Beverly Bingham on October 6, 1952, and sealed for time and eternity in the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Norvil and Beverly moved back to Emmett, Idaho, where they raised their four children on the Plaza Ranch running a fruit and dairy business. Many years of hard work and play made for wonderful memories with both children and grandchildren alike. During this time, Norvil was active and well known in the community: he was a member of the Lion's Club, was involved with the Gem Fruit Packing Company, served as a director on the board of the Diamond Fruit Grower Company in Hood River, Oregon, served a term as the president of the Idaho Fruit Growers' Association, and served 10 years as a Gem County Commissioner (where he considered one of his best accomplishments being involved with the planning and creation of the Emmett Island Sports Complex). He also loved working with the youth, spending many years helping to support and coach youth baseball teams. Norvil was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many capacities, and in 2007 Norvil and Beverly served 2 years in the Suva Fiji Mission, working with the native people of the Vanuatu islands.

Norvil is survived by his beloved wife Beverly, son Bryan (Joanne) Elliott, daughter Brenda (Mike) Hannan, son Korth (Joan) Elliott, daughter Barbara (Tom) Weissenbuehler, 15 grandchildren (and spouses), and 23 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Merlin.

All services will be held at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett, Idaho. There will be a viewing Friday, March 20, 2020, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., with an additional viewing immediately preceding from 9:00-9:45 a.m. Burial will follow at the Emmett Cemetery.



