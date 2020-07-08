1/1
Opal Jonely
1935 - 2020
Opal Grace (Miner) Jonely
July 7, 1935 - July 1, 2020
Opal Grace (Miner) Jonely was born July 7, 1935 in Hot Springs, South Dakota. She passed away July 1, 2020 in Emmett, Idaho from complications due to aging. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Meadow View for their care while she was a resident and to all that cared of her in her Minal days.
Opal was a longtime resident of Emmett. She was a license hairdresser and owned her own beauty solon in Emmett. Opal and her husband enjoyed camping in the mountains of Idaho and after their retirement going to Arizona for the winter, they made many friends in their travels.
Opal has 3 autistic great-grandsons and has requested any memorial contributions be made to Autism Speaks. She is preceded in death by her husband Jim, parents Frank and Faith (Cunningham) Miner, 2 brothers, a sister and Great Granddaughter Rosie. She is survived by a brother, Ernie (Joyce) Miner, her children Kim (Connie) Jonely, Kevin (Jennifer) Jonely and Melodie (Brent) Thornock. 8 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren.
Services will be Webcast at 9:00 am on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Go to potterchapel.com and find her obituary page, scroll down and you can watch the service live starting about 10 minutes before the service time. Arrangements are with the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett.


Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Service
09:00 AM
Webcast
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
(208) 365-4491
