Patricia Marie Barry
1924 - 2020
Patricia Barry, 96, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. Preceded in death by her mother Edna, sister Beverly Ann Bowler and friend Joyce Ames. Survived by her nieces Rose Guidinger and Patty Bowler; nephews: Chris, Michael and Tom Bowler, also close friends Valerie Lawrence, and Deborah Lauren. Patricia never married, she worked 35 years as a special clerk for the Federal Bureau of Investigations, L.A. CA. She was passionate about cooking and loved all animals. Her friends and family most remember her wonderful sense of humor and stories about growing up in St. Paul. Special thanks to the caring staff at Meadow View and Heart and Home Hospice in Emmett, Idaho. An online service for family and friends will be held on July 10. In lieu of flowers donations to Emmett's No-kill shelter Pet Adoption League at petadoptionleagueofgc.com/
.