Patricia E. Freemyer
1937 - 2020
Patricia Elizabeth Freemyer, age 82, passed away Saturday, March 14th, 2020. She was born September 27, 1937 to James and Elizabeth Jackson in Edinburgh, Scotland. She married Floyd H. Freemyer December 21, 1956 in Edinburg Scotland while Floyd was serving in the US Air Force. Patricia moved with her husband, and son, Mark, to the United States in 1958 and made their home in California. She gave birth to daughter Diann in 1960.
Patricia enjoyed doll making, pottery, decorating and was an excellent seamstress. Later in life she decided to pursue a career as a Medical Assistant which she enjoyed for many years.
She is survived by her son, Mark (Stacy) Freemyer; daughter, Diann (Roger) Hope; sister, Joyce (Dennis) Baker; 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Emmett Cemetery. Services are in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett. www.potterchapel.com
Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Mar. 25, 2020