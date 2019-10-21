Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia "Pat" Gates. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia "Pat" Ann Gates

12/24/1941 - 10/11/2019

Patricia Ann Gates "Pat", 77, of Evansville, passed away peacefully in hospice care just past midnight on October 11, 2019. She succumbed to cancer only six days after an unexpected diagnosis to the surprise of her immediate family and medical support team.

Pat was born Christmas Eve, 1941, in Memphis, TN, and was well traveled; growing-up in several locations across the country including Trenton, TN, Coconut Grove, FL, Brandenburg, KY, and Louisville, KY, followed by adult residences in New Orleans, LA and Monterey, California, before settling in Emmett, Idaho in her twenties and remaining for three decades, later re-locating to NYC and New Jersey before finally settling in Evansville, Indiana for the final 17 years of her life.

In Idaho, she worked for the US Forest Service managing horse and mule pack-trains in Chamberlain Basin National Forest providing supplies for trail management. After her service, she managed horse ranches raising and taming horses and teaching horse-back riding. Later, she was a deputy Sheriff in Gem County while heading the animal control office. Her career history wrapped up managing entertainment at the Round-Up in Emmett.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Drs. Davis F. Gates Jr. and Helen M. Campanha of Summit, NJ; granddaughter, Caroline Gates of New Orleans; and her life-time companion, Walt Heller of Evansville.

Pat requested no services, but in Pat's memory, memorial contributions may be made to the Deaconess Linda E. White Hospice House, 611 Harriet St., Evansville, Indiana or ASPCA, 400 Millner Industrial Dr., Evansville, IN 47710.

