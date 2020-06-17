Pauline Hull
1920 - 2020
Pauline Pearl Hull
February 19, 1920 - June 12, 2020
Pauline (Pod), age 100, of Emmett, Idaho, passed away June 12, 2020 at Meadow View Assisted Living Center in Emmett.
Pauline was born February 19, 1920 in Howard, Kansas to Loren and Pearl Shipman. She was the 4th of 5 children. She married Don Hull on July 17, 1938 in Independence, Kansas. To this union two sons were born, Billy Joe and Terry Lee.
Pauline worked for many years at the Horseshoe Bend School as a janitor, and kitchen helper. She was loved by all the children because she was a "child at heart". She was "Gramma" to all the kids. She never met a baby that she couldn't make laugh.
Pauline and Don spent many years in Lowman, Idaho. While Don logged, she worked as a waitress at the Lodge.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Don; siblings, Lura, Bud, Faye, Fern and Neome; her sons, Bill and Terry; a granddaughter, Karen and a grandson, Wes. She is survived by her grandsons, Dave, Dan and Daron Hull and granddaughters, Val Patten, Sandy Hull several great and great, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be held at the Pioneer Cemetery in Horseshoe Bend, Idaho on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett.


Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Pioneer Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
(208) 365-4491
