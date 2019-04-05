Phyllis F Mardis
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Mardis.
04/14/1934 - 03/30/2019
Loving mother, wife, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother Phyllis Mardis passed away March 30, 2019 at her home in Clarkston Washington surrounded by her loving family. She will be greatly missed by all. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and a brother and her husband Larry, the love of her life for 63 years. Surviving her are her three children Lonnie (Barbara) Mardis of Redmond Oregon, Linda (Thomas) Stricklin Clarkston Washington and Lori (Doug) Smith of LaGrande Oregon, 16 grandchildren, Tara, Jeremiah, Jordan, Paul, Loren, Heidi, Sam, Daisy, Lorinda, Randy, Peter, Andrew, Leena, Brittany, Courtney and Kristina and 22 great grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life May 4th from 2-4PM at 10801 Walton Road, Island City, Oregon followed by a ceremony for any who wish to attend at the Imnaha river area May 5th.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index from Apr. 5 to Apr. 19, 2019