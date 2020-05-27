Ralph D. Kolczak

June 23, 1960 - May 18, 2020

Ralph D. Kolczak Jr. 59 of Emmett, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home.

Ralph was a giant of a man with an even bigger personality, he was loved by all.

Survivors include his significant other, Sherri Link; his father, Ralph; sisters, Julie (Jeff) Siever and Karen Kolczak all of Arizona; a brother, Robert Dale (Julie) of Nevada; and numerous nieces, nephews and grandkids.

No services are being planned, local arrangements are with the Potter Funeral Chapel & Crematory in Emmett.





