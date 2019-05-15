Richard "Dick" P. Hamilton
March 4, 1930 - May 8, 2019
Richard (Dick) P. Hamilton was born in Superior Kansas on March 4, 1930. He died in his home of 41 years on May 8, 2019. He and his family have lived in the Emmett Valley since December of 1948. Dick and Jo Hamilton were small business owners for years. He decided to leave the Auto Mechanic business and become a fulltime rancher in 1978. They have touched many lives and made many great friends throughout the years. Dick was proceeded in death by his wife, Joanne Hamilton, his parents, and five siblings. He is survived by his sister, Norma Green, 3 children Toni Holmberg, Phillip Hamilton of Emmett, and Sylvia Hamilton of Stanley and many nieces and nephews. Also blessed with nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. There will be a viewing at Potter Funeral Chapel from 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday evening May 15th and services will be Thursday May 16th at 2:00 pm at the Potter Funeral Chapel followed by Military Honors given at the Emmett Cemetery.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index on May 15, 2019