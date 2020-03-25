Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Jennings. View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard L. "Dick" Jennings

July 31, 1937 - March 19, 2020

Richard Lawrence Jennings was born on July 31, 1937, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 just before midnight, after his short fight with cancer.

He grew up with 3 brothers who he remained close to his whole life. Dick, as he was known to his friends, joined the Army in 1954 to take advantage of the GI Bill. He served in the 82nd Airborne Division, 325th Infantry Reg and Heavy Weapons Company until he was honorably discharged in 1957.

He held down many jobs; farm hand, forestry aide, swimming pool manager and a bread route salesman. But the most rewarding job was when he was a school counselor / teacher and principal. He worked for the Elko County School District for 22 years until he retired. Dick also taught and counseled students for 3 years in Jerome, Idaho. In 1998 he bought a house in the Emmett Valley and was the rural principal for the Emmett School District working out of the Brick Elementary School. This is where he met his wife, Donna, who was a substitute Teacher at Sweet School. They were married on June 12, 1999 in Dry Buck. They enjoyed golfing together and many trips into the back country of Idaho in their Cessna 180. Besides golfing and flying, Dick was passionate about running. He ran between 30 and 40 marathons. After having his knees replaced, he remained active by walking with his dogs on the canal bank and the cycle park.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Merle Lawrence Jennings, Gwendolyn Andrus Jennings, brothers Jerry Jennings of Maui, John Jennings (Mary) of California, Jim (Nancy) of Arizona, and his son, Rusty Jennings of Nevada.

He is survived by his wife, Donna, his children, Kelli Leach (Tim) of Elko, Nevada and Kent Jennings (Lisa) of North Carolina. Step-children Tami Hamilton (Tom) of Bend, Oregon, Jay Ferguson (Kelly) of Emmett, and Kim Ferguson of Sierra Madre, California, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank all the nurses, doctors and staff at the Veterans Hospital in Boise and a special thanks to all the nursing staff at the VA Hospice, CLC, who took such good care of Dick in his final days.

Due to the Veterans Cemetery temporary suspension of services, private burial will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. A memorial service may be held at a later date. Local arrangements are with the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett.



