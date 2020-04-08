Guest Book View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Graveside service 2:00 PM Emmett Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Nau

Aug. 8, 1958 - Apr. 6, 2020

Richard Nau passed away on April 6, 2020 at the Cottages of Emmett with his family by his side. Alzheimer's has claimed the life of a caring, generous, witty, brilliant man.

Rick was born in Emmett, Idaho on August 8, 1958 to Robert and Orah Nau. After spending several years in Emmett and Boise, the family moved to the Sacramento, CA area for ten years, returning in 1972. Rick graduated from Emmett High School in 1976. While there, he met his future wife, Barbara. After graduating from Boise State in 1980, Richard began his teaching career in Arimo, Idaho at Marsh Valley High School. The following year he took a math teaching position at Middleton High School, a job that he would love for the next 31 years.

Rick was an inspired and inspiring teacher, loving his subject and his students. He loved discussing other subjects besides math, increasing the student's vocabularies, teaching them about space and birds and even proving that women age faster than men. He retired from teaching in 2012.

In his free time, Rick enjoyed spending time with his family, wife and dogs. He loved to hunt and had the opportunity to pursue game in South Africa, Canada, Alaska and multiple places in Idaho. He also loved to bird watch and he and his wife had many memorable trips including Midway Island, Costa Rica, Cozumel, Nova Scotia and many US states.

Rick was preceded in death by his grandparents, his father, Robert Nau and his niece Jenni Nau. His is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Barbara Nau; his mother, Orah Nau; his brother Jim Nau; his brother and sister-in-law, Ted and Tami Nau; his sister and brother-in-law, Roberta Nau-Martin and Glenn Martin as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great-nephews.

Graveside services will held at the Emmett Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Apr. 9. Arrangements made with Potter Funeral Chapel, Emmett.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or the Pet Adoption League of Emmett. The family would like to offer their sincere thanks to the incredible staff of the Cottages of Emmet and Encompass Hospice for their loving care of Rick.



