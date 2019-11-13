Guest Book View Sign Service Information Herring Groseclose Funeral Home 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla , WA 99362 (509)-525-1150 Funeral service 10:30 AM Herring Groseclose Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Eugene McKee

November 29, 1925 - November 4, 2019

On Monday November 4th , 2019, Robert Eugene "Bob" McKee passed away after a short illness at the age of 93 in Walla Walla, WA.

Bob was born on November 29th, 1925 in Arkansas City, Kansas to Daniel La Fayette and Lura Adline (Tate) McKee. He lived in Arkansas City, Kansas until he enlisted in the Army during

Bob loved to vacation in the Boise, Idaho area where his middle brother, Clem, lived. He married young and had two boys. Robert Eugene McKee II was born in 1957 and Dennis Michael "Mike" McKee was born in 1959. After a divorce he had full custody of his younger son, Dennis and his older son, Robert lived with his mother. In 1973 Bob made his move to Idaho. His older brother, Elba, was just retiring and was also moving from California to the Boise area. This move would put the 3 brothers back together. The bothers spent several years living close to each other. These three were famous for being able to fix darn near anthing when they were working together. They all loved to go camping and fishing. They loved riding their motorcycles, 4 wheelers, and 4 wheel drive vehicles while exploring the back woods.

In 1985 Bob married his best friend, Nathelle. He would tell me that this decision was one of the best ones he ever made. The couple spent many happy years together and successfully blended their families. They lived on Mill Road in Emmett, Idaho until Nathelle passed in 2017. Bob then moved to Walla Walla to live near his son, Dennis and Kathy. Bob was very proud of the fact that he maintained his independence as he aged.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Nathelle, and his oldest son Robert McKee Jr. He is survived by his son, Dennis(Kathy) McKee, his grandson Steve(Natalie) McKee, and two great grandkids. Bob is also survived by Nathelle's two daughters, Shyla(Larry)



