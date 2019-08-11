Robert Szczepanski

Robert Frank Szczepanski
April 14, 1929 - July 25, 2019
Robert Frank Szczepanski passed away in Vale, Ore. on July 25, 2019. He was born in Grafton, Ohio on April 14, 1929.
He served 20-years in the Army, working in many countries overseas before retiring to civilian life as a mechanic. He could fabricate and make anything mechanical - gas or diesel.
Robert was a lifetime member of the VFW and the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey of Vale, Ore.; son Ed Bennett, Ontario, Ore.; stepsons Ted Moore (Marcia), LaPine, Ore., Jim Morre (Sue) Bend, Ore.; brother Gene Szczepanski (Jane) Grafton, Ohio; sister Pat Hendricks, Grafton, Ohio; four grandsons, one granddaughter and many nieces and nephews.
He will be intered at 1 p.m., August 19 at the Idaho Veterans Cementary in Boise, Ida.

Published in Emmett Messenger Index from Aug. 11 to Aug. 30, 2019
