Service Information

Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett , ID 83617
(208)-365-4491

Celebration of Life
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
4H building, Gem County Fairgrounds
2175 St. Johns Ave
Emmett , ID

Roger Lee Allen Doss

January 4, 1949 - November 29, 2019

Roger Lee Allen Doss was born in Long Beach, California on January 4, 1949 to Edward and Leatrice Doss. The family moved to Vacaville California in 1954 where he grew up in English Hills and attended Vacaville High School from 63'-66'. During his high school career he was a significant member of the Vacaville Bulldog baseball team and was an all-star champion player for the Vaca Valley Babe Ruth League 63'-64'. In the early 90's Roger settled in Emmett Idaho where he lived until his death on November 29, 2019.

Roger had over 40 successful years in the roofing business while he mentored countless individuals with his tough work ethics and the knack for getting the job done no matter what it took.

Music ran thick through his blood. He was a life-long talented musician singing and playing various instruments and was best known for his amazing self-taught skills at playing the banjo. He never went anywhere without it and would play for anyone at anytime.

Roger will be fondly remembered by many for his infectious smile, ability to make anyone laugh on their worst day and mostly his keen sense of "let me tell you how it is" come to reality speeches.

He is survived by his children James of Emmett Idaho, Lisa Short of Vacaville California, Debbie Crandell of Pacific Grove California, Benjamin of Washington, daughter Ashley of Eureka California, 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. He is also survived by his brother Thomas Doss of Vacaville, sisters Martha Lee of Wyoming and Janet Tooley of Idaho and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Edward Winton Doss.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life gathering between 2:00-5:00 pm on January 4, 2020 at the 4H building, Gem County Fairgrounds 2175 St. Johns Ave. Emmett Idaho. There will be light refreshments, time to share stories and of course music and jam sessions for anyone who would like to participate.



