Roger "Rod" Dean Soper

October 6 1957 - March 27 2019

Roger "Rod" Dean Soper died of congestive heart failure on March 27, 2019 on his terms at home watching March Madness. He was born on October 6, 1957 in Othello WA to Joyce Southwick and Roger Soper. At the age of 11 he moved with his parents to Emmett Idaho. Growing up in Emmett he excelled at all sports but basketball was his passion. If you saw Rod chances were he had a basketball in his hands. Dribbling on the way to school, hours shooting on a basketball hoop that his father had attached to the side of the house, pick up games with friends on weekends and occasionally sneaking into Parkview Junior High School at 1:00 A.M. to practice in the gym. He even played in the house by shooting rolled up socks into a laundry basket. Of course all of this practice made for some exciting games at Emmett High School. He made the varsity team as a sophomore and scored 37 points in a single game. This was before the three point line. He was an outstanding student and active in many clubs. After high school he attend North Idaho College and was a member of the basketball team. He later moved to Boise and received a Bachelor degree in business administration at Boise State University. He was employed by the State of Idaho for 28 years and retired in 2015. He enjoyed playing golf and competed in senior track and field events as well as winning the occasional free throw competition. He loved living in Idaho and visiting the Hawaiian Islands, listening to jazz music and sports radio. He was a great friend and brother with a quick wit and sharp tongue. He is survived by his wife Karen Bianchetti, mother Joyce Soper, brother and best friend Shawn Soper, sisters Teffany Hays, Renae Racey, Shelia Soper. He is preceded in death by his father Roger Soper. A celebration of his life will be held at Cold Mountain Creek restaurant in Emmett on April 6, 2019 at 2:00 P.M.



9661 West Chinden Blvd.

Boise , ID 83714-0598

