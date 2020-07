Rosemarie Martins, 77, of Star , Rosemarie Martins 77 of Star passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at her home. Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Sunday, July 12th at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Vigil - Rosary will be held at 10:30 am with Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Meridian. Burial will follow in the Emmett Cemetery. 208-365-4491





