1/1
Ruben Spicer
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruben Dale Spicer
June 28, 1938 - July 2, 2020
Ruben Dale Spicer 82 of Emmett, passed away Thursday July 2, 2020 at home. A viewing will be held on Wednesday July 8 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm and Thursday July 9 from 9:00 am until service time at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. The memorial service will be on Thursday at 10:30 am at the chapel. Dale was born on June 28, 1938 at Pueblo, Colorado to Earl and Ruby Spicer. The family lived in various places during his youth. He married Bonnie Eldridge on July 28, 1956 at McMinnville, Oregon. They lived in Lodi, California for several years. They moved to Emmett in 1976. Dale worked for Rolling Hills Orchard for many years. They purchased the Emmett Cleaners and operated it until they retired in 2006. Dale enjoyed fishing, camping, and gardening. He is survived by his wife Bonnie of Emmett, four children Stephen (Jean) Spicer of Lawrence, Michigan, Jerry Spicer of Emmett, Tim Spicer of Sagle, Idaho and Robin Spicer of Emmett; 4 brothers John (Josephine) Spicer of Emmett, Gene (Rose) Spicer of Stockton, California, Merle (Loretta) Spicer of Emmett, and Lonnie (Doris) Spicer of Emmett; 3 sisters Earline Reed of Oregon, Ruby Mirine Winkler of Emmett and Dinah Kay of Boise, 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made in his name to the Abundant Life Fellowship Church 207 S. Washington Emmett, Idaho 83617.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Potter Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Potter Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Potter Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
(208) 365-4491
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 5, 2020
Please allow me to express my deepest
condolences for your loss. I pray that the God of all comfort grant you peace at this time.
July 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved