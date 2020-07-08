Ruben Dale Spicer

June 28, 1938 - July 2, 2020

Ruben Dale Spicer 82 of Emmett, passed away Thursday July 2, 2020 at home. A viewing will be held on Wednesday July 8 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm and Thursday July 9 from 9:00 am until service time at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. The memorial service will be on Thursday at 10:30 am at the chapel. Dale was born on June 28, 1938 at Pueblo, Colorado to Earl and Ruby Spicer. The family lived in various places during his youth. He married Bonnie Eldridge on July 28, 1956 at McMinnville, Oregon. They lived in Lodi, California for several years. They moved to Emmett in 1976. Dale worked for Rolling Hills Orchard for many years. They purchased the Emmett Cleaners and operated it until they retired in 2006. Dale enjoyed fishing, camping, and gardening. He is survived by his wife Bonnie of Emmett, four children Stephen (Jean) Spicer of Lawrence, Michigan, Jerry Spicer of Emmett, Tim Spicer of Sagle, Idaho and Robin Spicer of Emmett; 4 brothers John (Josephine) Spicer of Emmett, Gene (Rose) Spicer of Stockton, California, Merle (Loretta) Spicer of Emmett, and Lonnie (Doris) Spicer of Emmett; 3 sisters Earline Reed of Oregon, Ruby Mirine Winkler of Emmett and Dinah Kay of Boise, 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made in his name to the Abundant Life Fellowship Church 207 S. Washington Emmett, Idaho 83617.





