RUFINO BARRON
1921 - 2019
Rufino Barron, age 97 years, 8 months and 15 days, passed away at the Rivers Edge Living Center in Emmett on Monday, August 05, 2019. Rufino was born November 11, 1921 in Anthony, New Mexico to Senobio and Paula Valdez Barron.
Rufino spent his youth in southern New Mexico before signing up to fight the Nazi's in WWII. After the war he moved around and lived in Arizona and California before settling in Emmett in the late 1950's. Rufino met and married the love of his life, Julie Bowen, and together they blended their two established family's in Emmett, Idaho in 1965, where they have resided ever since. Rufino worked for Boise Cascade for 30 years before retiring in 1987.
Rufino was preceded in death by his parents; 6 siblings; a daughter, Lori; two granddaughters, Tabiatha and Elizabeth and two great grandsons, Quincy and Miller.
Rufino is survived by his wife or 54 years, Julie, 7 children, 30 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren and a sister, Alicia.
Julie and the Family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and residents of Rivers Edge Living Center in Emmett. The staff treated Rufino with the utmost respect and always fostered his ability to retain his dignity.
Services were held at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett, Idaho on Thursday August 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Burial followed at the Bramwell Cemetery and then a luncheon was hosted by the Emmett Community Bible Church. Condolences may be offered at www.potterchapel.com
Published in Emmett Messenger Index from Aug. 11 to Aug. 30, 2019